Brigitte Bardot 50s Makeup Tutorial

Brigitte Bardot is so much more than just an actress, singer, and model. She was know in the 50’s and 60’s as being one of the most gorgeous, glamorous women of all time. While her status as a “sex symbol” lasted through the decades, her looks changed a bit with the style throughout the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. So, here I am going to show you how to achieve the Brigitte Bardot 1950’s look for yourself. And be sure to stay tuned for my upcoming tutorials featuring her 1960’s and 1970’s looks, as well.

For this look, I started our model Markie’s makeup while her hair was in hot rollers so we could achieve that gorgeous 1950’s glam hair.

Step 1: Foundation



Apply a light coat of cream foundation on the face and neck. For this video, I used the Cinema Secrets palette from the 300 series. I used the color 300-65.

Step 2: Darker Foundation



With a darker tone of foundation, give the face a little warmth and a light contour on the cheeks, jawline, and the sides of the forehead. For this, I used the color 306-73 in the same Cinema Secrets palette.

Step 3: Concealer

Apply concealer under the eyes. I used the lightest color from the same Cinema Secrets palette as the concealer.

Step 4: Powder



Set everything extremely well with Makeup Forever Loose Powder #00 . Then, with a powder brush, remove any excess powder.



Step 5: Eyebrows



Brush the eyebrows upwards and set with hairspray or eyebrow gel.

Step 6: Eye Shadow



Next, apply the eye shadow. The shade “Undercover” from the LORAC Unzipped Eye Shadow Palette was applied over the entire lid and brow bone.

Step 7: Eyeliner



Then, take liquid eyeliner and line the eye. Add a wing to the outer corner of the eye. The eyeliner wing should be short and not too perfect. Its purpose is more to life up the eye verse making it too obvious. Take your time with the eyeliner, as it can be tricky to do it freehand. For this, I used Pat McGrath Labs Metalmorphosis 005 Black Dual Ended Eyeliner.

Step 8: Under-Eye Shadow



With the eyes shadow color “Rich Brown” by Bobbi Brown, draw a soft line under the eyes.

Step 9: Mascara



Apply 2 coats of black mascara to the top lashes. Legendary Lashes Mascara by Charlotte Tilbury is always our mascara of choice.

Step 10: Blush



While waiting for the mascara to dry, use Ben Nye #40 spice eye shadow as a blush and apply it to the cheeks.

Step 11: Highlighter



Apply a light amount of highlighter to the top of the cheekbones. Blend it all well. We used the Ginny Cosmetics Ivory Tower Palette #506.

Step 12: Bottom Lashes

Now coat the bottom lashes with the same mascara. Do 2 coats to make the lashes a little clumpy.

Step 13: Lip Liner

Slightly over-line the lips with the Prestige Professional Lip Liner in the color “Nutmeg.” Draw the corners of the upper lip more down to make it more “Bardot-esque.”

Step 14: Color in Lips

Then, fill in the whole lips with the same liner.

Step 15: KATLash

Fill in your eyelashes lashes with KATLash “Unique 1” eyelashes. Then, use KATLash “Unique 2” on the outer corner of your eyes.

And there you have it! I brushed out the hot rollers and teased up the hair a bit. I put her hair up in a “spaghetti hair” style, which, by the way, was invented by Brigitte Bardot, herself. And that gave us our final Brigitte Bardot 50’s look. Flip through to see all of the photos of our final look, and be sure to post photos of your Brigitte Bardot look and tag Fashionisers on Instagram!