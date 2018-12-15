International Fashion Trends for 2019

The year 2019 is coming, and so are a lot of new fashion trends from all corners of the world. From shoes to hair to makeup, all new styles are beginning to take shape and are ready for spring. With so many different styles coming from different sources, there’s never been a better time to take a look at what’s coming. Here are five of the biggest international trends for 2019.

1. Floral Prints Reign Supreme

The first international fashion trend that you can count on appearing this year is floral prints making a mark once again. In particular, floral prints are going to migrate from the pants to all kinds of tops and even jackets. Look for these to debut early in the year and stick around the whole time. They will make a splash as soon as the weather breaks and people start wearing short sleeves, but in the meantime, look for them on leggings and other pants.

2. Faux Fur Shows the Industry Going Green

Fake fur is also making a statement next year, with many companies unveiling a 2019 style that includes fur in many different ways. Most of the time, we’ve become accustomed to seeing fur used in the hoods of jackets, but not it’s coming back in older styles. You can expect to see scarves and even gloves feature fake fur. This time, it’s designed as a statement against real fur while showing a dedication to the industry taking a positive stance on going green.

3. Layering Clothes Returns from the Asian Market

The Asian market is producing another amazing style trend that you’ll see across the globe soon enough. Layering clothes to create a mature look is something that anyone can do; giving credence to its seasonal looks for fall, winter, and spring. Look for this style to appear just about anywhere from the streets of Paris to the times you are trying Chinese dating, and even in other places like New York. All in all, the layered look is gaining a lot of steam and is being implemented in a lot of different outfits.

4. Capes

Capes have not been a popular choice in fashion for a number of years, so they are due for a comeback. Not only are they comfortable, but they are the perfect complement to any winter outfit. These are being combined with another major form of fashion that’s coming around this year: fringing. Expect to see these in the early part of the year when everyone is looking to stay warm and they want to be comfortable at the same time. While your cape is probably not going to survive the summer, the level of interest in them all but assures individuals will pick them up again in the winter!

5. Bright Colors

Colors are changing a lot this year. In the past, you could count on darker and more conservative colors being the chief members of any palette. However, this year bright colors are taking the fashion industry by storm. At first, they were mimicking the colors of workers with neon yellow and such. However, bright orange and other colors common to the workplace are also experiencing resurgence out of countries like France and becoming even more popular. Expect these bright colors to debut in spring and last through the summer.

As you can see, there are a lot of different ways that the fashion world is going to change in the next year. Between all of the different ways to wear clothes and the new color schemes alone, you can see that fashion is going to be interesting all around the world. While nothing is guaranteed in terms of fashion outcomes, these are your best bets!